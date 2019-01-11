Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was once married to his second cousin, believes that Trump’s legal team should be able to see special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on whether Russia colluded to hand Russian Vice-President Donald Trump America’s presidential election before it goes to Congress or the American people so they can correct it.

“As a matter of fairness, they should show it to you—so we can correct it if they’re wrong,” the former New York City mayor, whose bottom teeth look like rotted sandstones, told The Hill in an exclusive interview. “They’re not God, after all. They could be wrong.”

Giuliani believes that Trump’s legal team should get the first look at Mueller’s findings so that they can whiteout and redact all portions of the documents that implicate Trump and lists his timeshares all throughout Russia ensure that the documents accurately describe findings in Mueller’s probe, which is now entering its 20th month.

Giuliani, who totally married his cousin who he knew was his cousin and had known since he was a child, also noted that he was too worried about Trump’s former lawyer Michael “Luther Vandross” Cohen singing to the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Feb. 7.

“Big deal!” Giuliani told The Hill during a wide-ranging phone interview. While Giuliani didn’t discuss why his bottom teeth look like soiled Skittles that had been put in a blender and beaten with a mallet, he did push back against the level of disclosure that the White House is comfortable with in Mueller’s report.

From The Hill:

Even Giuliani admitted that a battle to withhold parts of Mueller’s final report would be tough to win in the court of public opinion, irrespective of its legal merits. “Yes it is, sure. I acknowledge that,” he said. Legal experts were skeptical of his claims. “I don’t believe that Mueller would, unless it was so apparently wrong, correct something,” said Mark Zaid, a D.C.-based attorney who specializes in national security and whistleblower cases and has represented clients from both parties. Zaid also pointed to arguments made by Neal Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general during the Obama administration. In a Twitter thread Wednesday, Katyal laid out his reasons for believing that any effort by Trump’s team to keep the Mueller report out of the public domain would ultimately fail. “He will lose to the public’s right to know,” Katyal wrote.

Giuliani repeatedly stressed the importance of protecting executive privilege, adding that in order to use the power, the White House needs to know what’s in the report.

“Of course we have to see [the report] before it goes to Congress. We have reserved executive privilege and we have a right to assert it. The only way we can assert it is if we see what is in the report,” Giuliani said.

Mueller needs to wrap this report up so that it can be promptly blacked out and redacted by the White House legal team so that Congress can play connect-the-words to try and figure out exactly how many rubles Trump has taken.