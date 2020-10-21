Rudy Giuliani Caught With Hand in His Pants in New Borat Movie

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is continuing his lifelong reputation of being dried-up elephant hawk-spit after he was caught on film reaching into his pants and touching his genitals while lying on a bed with a woman he believed was a journalist but was actually an actor in Borat’s new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.



Borat, Kazakhstan’s favorite uncoverer of perverted evildoers and conservatives—who are most times the same people—filmed the former New York mayor in a compromising situation with a young woman posing as a TV journalist.



From the Guardian:



Following an obsequious interview for a fake conservative news program, the pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite, which is rigged with concealed cameras. After she removes his microphone, Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers. They are then interrupted by Borat who runs in and says: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

Representatives for Giuliani obviously didn’t return the Guardian’s request for comment.



The newspaper notes that the story began brewing around July 7 when Giuliani called the police to report that an unusually-dressed man burst into the hotel room.



“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani told the New York Post. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.



“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shakedown, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away,” Giuliani said. The police didn’t find any evidence of a crime.



Giuliani continued: “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”



Ummmmm...ok.



For those who aren’t familiar, Baron Cohen plays reporter Borat Sagdiyev, and in Borat 2, Maria Bakalova plays Borat’s underage daughter, Tutar. Bakalova is actually 24.



Giuliani doesn’t seem to be too put off with his interviewer or her age as he reportedly drinks scotch and appears “flattered and flirtatious,” and doesn’t socially distance—and this was all before he put his hand in his pants.



I’m not sure what movie Giuliani is watching but all of this sounds gross AF and clearly, his ass was got. Also, and this probably goes without saying, but the 76-year-old Giuliani is nasty and gross and has bottom teeth that look like cracked hard butter.



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm comes out this Friday on Amazon Prime.