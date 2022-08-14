Black folks and non-BIPOC people alike have caught heat throughout the years in the music industry for the use of the n-word, but this just may be the first time an artist has taken it upon themselves to grant others permission to use it. Apparently, so long as it’s not used with “malicious” intent, rapper Rubi Rose says it should be okay for non Black artists to say n***a.

This past Monday as the rapper appeared on Adrian Ross’ Twitch channel, she says that she originally thought Ross was a light skinned Black guy. As the host clarified that he was in fact not Black, he asked Rose if that meant he could use the term.

“I’m personally OK with anybody saying it, as long as their intent isn’t to be rude,” she said while several Black men were also present. “Because I’m sure, Adin, you love Black people. You have a lot of Black people on your channel, you love Black music, probably.”

She continued by saying: “So, as long as the person isn’t saying it with malicious intent, personally, ’cause I have like Mexican homegirls and white homegirls who be saying it, I don’t care about other people. We’re friends and they are cool with it.”

Insert eyeroll.

Of course it doesn’t take long for Black Twitter to catch wind of some bullshit however, and they were quick to say that Rubi Rose in no way speaks for the rest of us.

“Dear White Folk,” one user wrote. “Just know Rubi Rose was speaking for herself and herself only. Do not go around saying n-gga because she said it’s ok.”

Another user commented that “Rubi rose pretty but got 2 teaspoons of brain just floating in her head cause girl what.”

But Rose isn’t the only Black artist making headlines lately for offering permissions to white people to use the word. Roddy Ricch was recently performing at London’s Wireless Festival where he encouraged the majority white crowd to sing along with his hit song, “The Box” without leaving out any of the lyrics—especially those that included the n-word.

Videos that circulated post concert showed a sea of white fans singing lyrics like “suck a n-gga soul.”

“Many a n-gga was sung, nary a n-gga was seen,” someone tweeted while another said: “Ya’ll really thought all them white ppl in that Roddy Ricch performance weren’t gonna say ‘n-gga’? At this point i don’t even cringe when i hear stuff like that, it’s just expected…smmfbbh.”

What do you think about “allowances” such as this?