Over the weekend, California rapper Roddy Ricch got in some trouble.

Hours before Ricch was set to perform at the 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City on June 11, NYPD responded to a call of a firearm in a vehicle outside of Citi Field, where Governor’s Ball was held, according to NYPD.

Police officers were then notified by private security working the festival that they saw a firearm in the car entering a secure location in the arena.

The rapper, Roddy Ricch, and two other men were in the car. They were all arrested and taken to a nearby precinct for questioning. Police found a loaded firearm with two with nine rounds of ammunition and a large-capacity magazine.



“The Box” rapper was ultimately charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device.

As a result, Ricch could not perform his set at the festival, similar to the Migos, but ultimately for different reasons.

Sunday afternoon, the California rapper was released from police custody. The details on how much his bond cost was not released. He will be arraigned on the weapons charge today, according to TMZ.



Ricch, born Rodrick Moore, has found plenty of success in the last few years.

In December 2019, he released his smash hit album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which would go on to be one of the most popular albums of 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic. He can thank that mostly to the success of his hit single “The Box,” which was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA), for selling 10 million units in the U.S.

His most recent album, LIVE LIFE FAST, was released in December 2021 but was not met with the same critical acclaim as Please Excuse Me.