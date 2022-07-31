One Texas Dillards employee will be waking up on the unemployment line come Monday after being fired for calling a Black man the n-word. And while news like this rarely shocks any of us anymore, the talking-to the racist received in response just might. The Black man, who has not been identified, was shopping with his 10-year-old son in the Dallas department store and was overheard being called a f—ing ni—. Another unidentified individual captured the aftermath on camera as the father can be seen giving the sales clerk the classiest read you’ve ever heard.

“It’s unacceptable, you shouldn’t do that,” the father calmly tells the associate. “You don’t know the impact of what you’ve done to my son. But maybe you were unaware.”

The Dillards employee who is referred to as Homer in the video, but whose name tag cannot be seen, looks on in bewilderment either at the fact that he was caught saying it, or the fact that he was being reprimanded for his racist remarks.

“You shouldn’t be speaking that way, period,” the father continues. “If you know that, why do that, man?”

Perhaps even more shocking than the father’s response to the whole ordeal, is that Homer never denies having said it. In fact, he blames what he’d said on having hurt his leg. It’s still unclear as to what one has to do with the other.

“You hurt your leg, so you said f—-ing n——-?” the father questions as his son stands nearby. “Treat human beings with respect and morals and values,” the father says. “Now I have to go home and correct my 10-year-old not to be a damn idiot.”

The video which was posted nearly a week ago, has since gone viral with many online commenters calling for the firing of the Dillards employee, or praising the father for keeping his composure throughout the incident.

“God bless this young Black king for his level of maturity,” one person wrote. “He sure (was) raised with love and values.”

Dillards released a statement this week that served as a response to the racist behavior.

“The allegations made against our former employee were promptly investigated, found to be in clear violation of our standards, and his employment with Dillard’s was immediately terminated.”