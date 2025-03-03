Newest Development in Case of Deputy Accused of Killing Exonerated Black Man Will Piss You Off

We finally know what will happen to the Georgia cop behind the fatal shooting of a Black man who was just exonerated from a wrongful conviction before his death: absolutely nothing. Prosecutors made their decision about whether the cop should face charges.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced the decision made by District Attorney Keith Higgins that the fatal force used by Staff Sgt. Buck Aldridge toward Leonard Cure was not worth pursuing charges.

“After reviewing the investigating case file in the above matter, I have concluded that under the totality of the circumstances, Deput Aldridge’s use of deadly force was objectively reasonable. The pursuit of criminal charges, therefore, is not warranted,” read the letter from Higgins.

The review findings came from the October 2023 incident when Cure was pulled over for a traffic stop. Cure had just been released from prison after serving 16 years following a wrongful conviction for a robbery, according to civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

According to dash camera footage, Aldridge approached Cure’s vehicle and immediately demanded he step out. Cure complied but continued asserting he did nothing wrong. Once outside the vehicle, Cure pulled his arm away from the officer when he reached to grab him. Cure complied with the order to place his hands on the back of his truck but refused to put his arms behind his back.

The officer then deployed his Taser which resulted in the two getting in a scuffle, per the video. As the two wrestled, at some point, the officer took his firearm and shot Cure. Authorities confirmed he died of his injuries at the scene.

Outrage followed the shooting as the public claimed police brutality took away the freedom Cure just gained after being wrong by the system. Many people called on Cure to be fired from the department. The sheriff’s office placed Aldridge on leave following the shooting but he returned after two months, per The New York Times. Now, he’s not looking at any more punishment.

“This decision is a devastating failure of justice, sending the message that law enforcement officers can take a life without consequence,” said Crump in a statement. “Leonard Cure was a man who had already fought so hard to reclaim his life after a wrongful conviction, only to have it stolen from him again. His family will not stop fighting for accountability, and neither will we. We will not let this grave injustice be forgotten. We will continue to demand accountability for the flaws in policing in this country.”

