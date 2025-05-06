Rihanna's Baby Bump Debut at the 2025 Met Gala Sparks a Hilarious Social Media Frenzy

The 2025 Met Gala was one for the books, giving lovers of Black fashion and culture lots of lewks to drool over. While we knew Rihanna would use the theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” as an opportunity to serve like never before, fans got way more than they bargained for when she finally arrived.

Rep. Barbara Lee Says It’s Unfair To Ban TikTok & Defund UNRWA, A Holistic Approach Needed CC Share Subtitles Off

English Rep. Barbara Lee: It’s Unfair To Ban TikTok & Defund UNRWA, A Holistic Approach Needed

Fans had to wait nearly all night for a RiRi’s sighting, but boy, was it worth it. She shut down the carpet wearing a beautifully tailored pinstriped skirt with jacket sleeves tied behind her to create a bustle effect. Underneath her cropped jacket and silk polka dot tie was a wool bodysuit. She topped the whole thing off with a Marc Jacobs x Stephen Jones hat. But the most beautiful accessory of all was the debut of her baby bump, her not-so-subtle way of announcing her third pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky. The pair are already parents to two sons, RZA, born in May 2022 and Riot, born in August 2023.

Advertisement

Check out Rihanna’s jaw-dropping red carpet arrival yourself here:

Advertisement

Of course, fans had a lot to say about Rihanna’s Met Gala surprise. Most people were genuinely happy to hear about her growing family, but some couldn’t help but take the opportunity to joke about the couple wasting no time going for baby number three.

When the bible say go on earth and multiply Rihanna and ASAP took it personal 🤣, wrote someone on TikTok.

Advertisement

Some couldn’t help but point out that news of another pregnancy means we’re not getting new music from the “Umbrella” singer any time soon.

“The only album we are getting from Rihanna is a family album,” wrote someone on TikTok.

Advertisement

Others tried to predict when the new addition to the family could have been conceived, putting their money on the day he was found not guilty of two counts of assault with a firearm after a trial in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Advertisement

I just know this happened right after they left court 😭, wrote someone else on TikTok.

But one of the most hilarious reactions came from someone on X who thought being in Rihanna’s belly was one of the best ways to get an invite to one of the hottest fashion events of the year.

Advertisement

“Oh to be in rihanna’s womb at the met gala,” wrote someone.