A$AP Rocky Confirms Relationship With Rihanna: 'I Think When You Know, You Know. She’s the One'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo : Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

A$AP Mob founding member and “Fashion Killa” rapper A$AP Rocky is giving us a bit more insight into his relationship with our favorite Barbadian “bad gal” and all-around icon Rihanna.



Posing on the cover of the June/July issue of GQ, A$AP spilled the tea on everything from his time in jail in Sweden to how he’s changed during the pandemic and what being in a relationship with a superstar girlfriend is like. The two have been sparking dating rumors since the rapper opened for her Diamonds World Tour 2013, but it wasn’t until a report from People dropped last December that those rumors started becoming more truth than talk. Prior to that, last July the pair were spotted again in Rih’s Fenty Skin campaign where they looked mad cozy and madly melanated. (Especially in this “Face to Face” video that I still haven’t gotten over just yet.)

Per GQ:

Change, Rocky is saying, is good. In his love life, though, the change Rocky has experienced is drastic. It’s change in the same way that a Mega Millions lottery winner experiences change. Because A$AP Rocky is dating Rihanna. Rocky knows he probably shouldn’t talk about Rihanna, the triple-A-list pop star, wildly successful fashion and beauty entrepreneur, and Category 5 cultural hurricane, but he can’t help himself. As soon as I bring her up, he starts beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite. I could practically hear the angels singing. “The love of my life,” he calls her. “My lady.”

When asked how it feels to have “Love On the Brain,” A$AP explained: “ [It’s] So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Yeah, he said it! I know that’s right, A$AP! You better! And if that wasn’t enough, the “L$D” rapper also gave his thoughts on whether or not fatherhood was potentially in the cards for him in the future.

“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he told GQ. “I think I’m already a dad! All these motherfuckers are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout! Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Do you hear that? That’s the faint sound of me screaming at the thought of a lovechild between A$AP and Rihanna. Speaking of, this just reminded me that Rih-Rih did tell British Vogue she wanted “3 or four” kids in the next ten years.

WOW.

If you need me, I’ll be somewhere on the floor contemplating potential badass baby names...and waiting...on that album...that’s still “soon” to come.