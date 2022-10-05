It’s been a long time since Rihanna was seriously involved in the music world, but that’s all set to change on Sunday, Feb. 12 when the Fenty creator performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII.



The notoriously secretive “Love on the Brain” singer isn’t about to give up any plans, but that didn’t stop TMZ from trying to pry them out of her. As she was shopping at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles, the celebrity site caught her leaving the store and asked how she feels about the big performance. The billionaire fashion designer/beauty brand boss said she was “nervous” and “excited.” Then, like any normal person trying to get home from the market, she kept it moving. Of course, TMZ pressed her on possible special guests, specifically wondering if her boyfriend A$AP Rocky could make an appearance, to which the “Take a Bow” artist shrugged and walked away.

First of all, no one but Rih looks this good at the grocery store. Second, I know it’s your thing TMZ, but can’t the woman feed her family in peace? And finally, she doesn’t have anything to tell you because she probably hasn’t planned anything out yet.

Look, at this point in the timeline, the Grammy-winner likely has a rough idea of what she’s doing, but not an exact plan. The only thing we all know for sure is that this show is definitely going to close with water raining down on the stage as she belts out “Umbrella.” Honestly, if it doesn’t, why are we even here?

As for other hits we absolutely need to hear, personally, my list starts with “We Found Love” and a “Diamonds” duet with the song’s writer, pop star Sia. I’m also gonna guess we’re getting a big dance remix of “Don’t Stop the Music,” “SOS” and maybe “Disturbia.” And fingers crossed she drops a new banger in the lead up to the big show.

The Super Bowl halftime show is a huge mainstream audience, which means playing the hits. She might give us a quick minute of something for the die hard fans, but I’m expecting to hear the songs that even my mom knows.

A$AP Rocky is a great idea for special guests, you know, if his legal issues allow him to travel out of California to Arizona. However, what I really want to see is a reunion with Jay-Z, who was a mentor early in her career, so the two can bring things full circle.

Obviously, we don’t know who’s playing in the big game yet, but does it matter, when they’re really just Rihanna’s opening act? Super Bowl LVII airs live Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on FOX.