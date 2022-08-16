Last week, we told you how A$AP Mob member Relli, legal name Terell Ephron, identified himself as the person A$AP Rocky allegedly shot in Hollywood on Nov. 6, 2021. Now, according to an announcement made by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday, Rocky has been officially charged with assault in connection with that shooting.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, he faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm and is set to be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

In an official news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Gascón said of the charges: “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood. My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

As previously reported by The Root, Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport back in n April. The “L$D” rapper had been under investigation for the 2021 shooting where, according to police records, the victim—allegedly Relli—“told police that Mayers, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street. The victim claimed Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.”

Relli’s attorneys are now claiming that the incident led to “physical injuries,” as well as “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry.” Relli and his legal team are also preparing a civil lawsuit against Rocky.