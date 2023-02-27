Right-Wing Extremists Were Responsible For All 25 Extremist-Related Murders In 2022

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

In a new report published by the Anti-Defamation League, it was revealed that all 25 extremism-related murders in the United States in 2022 were connected to right-wing extremists. In addition, it also showed that 15 of the 25 extremist-related murder victims were killed in two mass shootings.

In May 2022, ten Black people were murdered in the Tops grocery store shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. The other five were killed in the Club Q massacre in Colorado Springs back in November.

During the murder trial for Club Q, which frequently had patrons from the LGBTQ community, police said that the suspect had a neo-Nazi website and frequently used racist and antigay epithets online.

Advertisement

According to court documents, the suspect in the Buffalo shooting said he carried out the attack because he worried about “the future of the White race.” In addition, the report explained:

“All the extremist-related murders in 2022 were committed by right-wing extremists of various kinds, who typically commit most such killings each year but only occasionally are responsible for all (the last time this occurred was 2012). Left-wing extremists engage in violence ranging from assaults to fire-bombings and arsons, but since the late 1980s have not often targeted people with deadly violence. The same cannot be said for domestic Islamist extremists, but deadly incidents linked to Islamist extremism have decreased significantly in the U.S. over the past five years.”

G/O Media may get a commission 29% off Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor See the air.

This new air quality monitor helps you course-correct when there are pollutants, allergens, or just too much humidity in the air. Buy for $50 at Amazon Advertisement

The ADL Center for Extremism also noted that “white supremacists commit the greatest number of domestic extremist-related murders in most years, but in 2022 the percentage was unusually high: 21 of the 25 murders were linked to white supremacists.”

The report also disclosed that nearly all the mass killings in 2022 (93%) were done with firearms.