Report: Sandra Bullock Feels The Blind Side Is ‘Tainted’

The scandal surrounding former NFL player Michael Oher and his “adoptive” parents Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy has led to a closer examination of The Blind Side, the movie based on their story. In the film, Michael is presented as a foster child with no family and a dangerous, uncertain future until the Tuohys take him in, because they’re just good, honest Christians. It really lays on the white savior tropes, which is a favorite of the Oscar voters.



Superstar actress Sandra Bullock was widely praised for her performance as Leigh Anne, and swept through awards season, winning nearly every Best Actress honor. By the time the 82nd Academy Awards in 2010 came along, she was a lock to win the Best Actress Oscar. But the lawsuit between Oher and the Tuohys has left that win with an asterisk next to it.

Advertisement

Though she’s remained publicly quiet on the situation, the Ocean’s 8 star has reportedly reacted to the controversy privately. The Daily Mail says a source close to the actress revealed that she “‘hates’ that the hard work put into what she believed to be a true story has been ‘tainted.’” Keep in mind that the Daily Mail is a British tabloid that should be taken with a grain of salt. Bullock’s longtime partner, Bryan Randall, recently passed away after battling ALS, so she’s likely concerned with much more important issues than a movie she made 14 years ago.

Some people are calling for the Bird Box actress to return her Oscar. Let me be clear, there’s no reason for Sandra Bullock to give up her award. Plenty of actors have won for playing dishonest characters, so she shouldn’t be punished for someone else’s faults. Plus, if we’re taking back Oscars, there’s a long list of problematic men we need to start with.

Advertisement Advertisement

And just in case you’re curious, Sandra Bullock was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar alongside Meryl Streep for Julie & Julia; Helen Mirren for The Last Station; Carey Mulligan for An Education; and Gabourey Sidibe for Precious.