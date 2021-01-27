Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Liked Facebook Post That Called for a Bullet to Nancy Pelosi’s Head

Photo : Erin Scott ( Getty Images )

I never thought I’d ever say this but I kind of miss the old Republican Party. You know the GOP that pretended like they cared about Black people and then continuously voted for policies that worked against people of color.



And even when they did act overtly racist, it didn’t feel crazy, just hate-filled. So why does this new Republican Party feel so much worse? Is it because of the insurrection on the Capitol that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants us to get past? Is it because they tried to bring a gun onto the House floor? Or is it because they are just openly fucked and don’t seem to care who knows it?



It’s all of this. Republicans are so far gone that they aren’t even based in reality anymore. Years ago, I feel like no matter who was in office, both Republicans and Democrats would’ve joined together to make serious statements about the failed coup attempt while Congress was in session. Now, only a few weeks removed from a fringe army of crazy armed white people stormed the Capitol, Republicans are already rushing America to move past it. Hell, they won’t even impeach the president who was the Barnum and Bailey of this fuckshit fiasco.



And because of this, because of all of this, America has to take seriously a quack QAnon supporter like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who once liked posts that called for the killing of Democratic leaders.



From HuffPost:



Media Matters for America, a progressive watchdog group, first reported that Greene, a far-right firebrand who was recently elected to Congress, had endorsed fringe conspiracy theories on Facebook in 2018 that suggested former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton murdered a child during a satanic ritual. CNN’s KFile later found other troubling activity on Greene’s personal Facebook page after reviewing hundreds of her posts and comments. In January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said it would be “quicker” to remove Pelosi from office with a “bullet to the head.” On another post from April 2018, a commenter asked her if “H & O” — referring to former President Barack Obama and Clinton — should be hanged. “Stage is being set,” Greene replied, according to the archives obtained by CNN. “Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.” Greene has embraced the conspiracy theory woven by QAnon, joining an unhinged cult that believes Democrats, the media elite and powerful people in Hollywood are engaged in a child trafficking ring, imprisoning children in dungeons run by Satan worshipers. Followers of the movement — which has no basis in reality — believed former President Donald Trump was battling those rogue elements and that an anonymous person or group named Q had left clues across the internet about Trump’s efforts battling the “deep state.”

The congresswoman, of course, defended the post, noting that she didn’t always control her Facebook page and, as such, posts could’ve been liked without her consent.



While she didn’t point out which publication she was referring to, she called reports about her being aligned with other conspiracy theorists a political “hit piece on me focused on my time before running for political office,” Greene said Tuesday.



“Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages,” Greene said. “Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views.



“They want to take me out because I represent you,” she said. “And they absolutely hate it. Prepare for the smears.”

Yes, she’s doing that thing in which she acts like the media are liars and she’s the true victim here. If only we had seen this before from an elected leader.

And who the fuck was running her page when she wasn’t around? Surely not someone who thinks the same way as her? Did she yell out to her office, “Is anyone in here a QAnon member?” And when everyone raised their hands, did she give them all her Facebook password?

At least Greene isn’t as bad as those Parkland, Fla., deniers who act like the massacre of high school students was all a hoax. Wait, turns out, Greene is totally one of these wackos who has called the shooting a “false flag.”



Needless to say those with working, functioning brains have called for Greene to step down and that day can’t come soon enough.

