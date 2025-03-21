Claressa Shields Has the Smoke For Everyone After These Results Finally Clear Her Name

Claressa Shields wants folks to keep the same energy, and she’s calling everybody out until they do so. The newly named boxing Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world made recent headlines after a drug test came back positive for marijuana, but turns out, everything isn’t exactly how it seems.



That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris Talk New Film 'Black Bag,' Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs

On Tuesday (March 18), the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs confirmed the positive marijuana test was actually inaccurate. According to Baller Alert, the false positive was due to a procedural error during the sampling process. So now, Shields’ name has been cleared, but she wants everyone to remember exactly how they treated her before she had a chance to prove her innocence.



Advertisement

“Officially unsuspended ! But y’all a little quiet! Y’all was real loud about me ‘supposedly’ smoking marijuana and being suspended,” Shields wrote on X after the discrepancy was revealed. “And still an Undisputed heavyweight champ! I have the Order to prove it,” she continued saying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But if you thought a tweet was the end of Shields’ call out, you’d be mistaken. “Let me give it up to God again for proving what I already knew,” she later said on Instagram live. “They had us smeared all over these big networks,” she continued before asking “do it look like I need some damn weed?”

The 30-year-old champion was suspended following her win over Danielle Perkins on Feb. 2. Ever since then, Shields has been doing all she can to clear her name. But despite her now proven innocent, she hasn’t forgotten how the media treated her.

Advertisement

“Mannn listen every network that posted I was suspended for a positive Marijuana test, YOU BETTER POST THAT IT WAS AN ERROR WITH A FAULTY TEST!” She continued on X. “Y’all Just ready to report anything bad on me! Y’all ain’t never gonna have nothing on me! Give it up! I’m going to always Win,” she declared.

But wait... there’s more. The athlete also called out the World Boxing Organization for threatening to remove her title. “I’ve been a champion for y’all organization for many years so to threaten to strip me for my title that I worked VERY HARD FOR & not stand behind me and supporting me til I atleast had a chance to prove my innocence! That was FOUL,” she said.

Advertisement

The organization has not responded to Shields’ demands yet, but it doesn’t look like she’s willing to give them any leeway until they do so. For now, the fiery boxer can revel in the fact that she was telling the truth all along. Fans of Shields are ready for her next fight to be scheduled now that she’s been unsuspended.