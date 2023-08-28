Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence

Race Matters

Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence

Three people lost their lives in a racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., but many more have died in a smilar way.

By
Kalyn Womack
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: Facebook, Twitter

The black and white archival images of the brutality Black people endured in the 1900s often misleads some people into believing racist violence is a thing of the past.

Advertisement

White folks may not be hanging Black bodies from trees anymore but, instead, they are writing white supremacist manifestos and plotting domestic terrorist attacks to “cleanse” America of its Black population.

The nine people killed in a Charleston AME church in 2015, the 10 people killed in the Buffalo supermarket in 2022 and the three people killed in the recent Jacksonville, Fla. shooting all died by the hands of white men who demonstrated the deep-rooted hatred of Black people is still alive and lethal.

The victims of all of these massacres were fathers, mothers, sons and daughters who had no idea they would leave home to run errands or fellowship to be executed because of the color of their skin.

None of these 22 Black people should have lost their lives to such hate.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 24

Angela Michelle Carr (52)

Angela Michelle Carr (52)

Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: Twitter
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 24

Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr. (19)

Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr. (19)

Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: Twitter
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 24

Jerrald Gallion (29)

Jerrald Gallion (29)

Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: Facebook
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 24

Aaron Saulter (55)

Aaron Saulter (55)





Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: ABC News ( (Fair Use)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 24

Ruth Whitfield (86)

Ruth Whitfield (86)




Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: MSNBC ( (Fair Use)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 24

Pearly Young (77)

Pearly Young (77)




Grandmother who ran food pantry died in Buffalo mass shooting
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 24

Katherine Massey (72)

Katherine Massey (72)




Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: CNBC ( (Fair Use)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 24

Heyward Patterson (67)

Heyward Patterson (67)




Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: MSNBC ( (Fair Use)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 24

Celestine Chaney (65)

Celestine Chaney (65)




Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: MSNBC ( (Fair Use)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 24

Roberta A. Drury (32)

Roberta A. Drury (32)




Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: CNBC ( (Fair Use)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 24

Margus D. Morrison (52)

Margus D. Morrison (52)




Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: MSNBC ( (Fair Use)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 24

Andre Mackneil (53)

Andre Mackneil (53)

Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: WKRC
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 24

Geraldine Talley (62)

Geraldine Talley (62)




Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: WGRZ ( (Fair Use)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 24

Rev. Clementa Pinckney (41)

Rev. Clementa Pinckney (41)

Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: Facebook
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 24

Cynthia Hurd (54)

Cynthia Hurd (54)

Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: Facebook
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 24

Tywanza Sanders (26)

Tywanza Sanders (26)

Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: Facebook
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 24

Rev. Sharonda Singleton (45)

Rev. Sharonda Singleton (45)

Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: Murray’s Mortuary
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 24

Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor (49)

Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor (49)

Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: LinkedIn
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 24

Rev. Daniel Simmons (74)

Rev. Daniel Simmons (74)

Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: Twitter
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 24

Susan Jackson (87)

Susan Jackson (87)

Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: Facebook
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 24

Ethel Lance (70)

Ethel Lance (70)

Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: WLTX
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 24

Myra Thompson (59)

Myra Thompson (59)

Image for article titled Remembering The Black Victims of White Racist Violence
Screenshot: Live 5 News
Advertisement

24 / 24