At the top of this year, D’Monterrio Gibson was racially targeted by two white neighborhood residents as he made his FedEx deliveries. According to Mother Jones, the police may have gone easy on the attackers because they allegedly had family ties to the department. Plus, they had a long history of making violent threats against the people on their block.



Gregory and Brandon Case profiled Gibson while he was working. Gregory cornered the delivery truck with his vehicle and Brandon shot at the side of it while Gibson tried to drive away, reports say. The Cases were indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder. However, Gibson’s attorney, Carlos Moore, had speculated that the cops didn’t take the investigation seriously, per Mother Jones. Consider the fact an officer asked Gibson if he did anything to make himself seem “suspicious” - as if minding his own Black business was enough to warrant the racist attack.

According to a lawsuit filed by Gibson, the slack from the police department may also be the result of a serious conflict of interest.

More from Mother Jones:

The Cases, according to a lawsuit, have important connections in Brookhaven: They are allegedly related to former assistant police chief Chris Case, who retired several months after the shooting. The police department denied any relation between the men and said the former assistant chief was never involved with the investigation. But Gibson’s attorney, Carlos Moore, says other Brookhaven residents still believe there’s a family connection and remain concerned about bias. The police, Moore told reporters, are “too close to the kitchen.”

“Most of the Cases are related,” Nicole Beard Steele, a health care worker who previously lived near Gregory and Brandon Case, told me. “I believe if it were anyone else, the cops would be knocking down doors, but instead they were allowed time to turn themselves in. They get special treatment because of who they are.”

Let’s say the Cases actually don’t have relatives in the department. More information on the two suggests they still received special treatment. In a leaked recording of Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, he suggests he knew the Cases had a history of gun violence and admitted they regularly attacked other people on the same road, as if they “own the whole street.”

Also, the report says ahead of their grand jury proceedings, the two Case men were released from jail on bond and given special protection. Their trial date hasn’t been set either.

For now, the two men who have blatant violent tendencies walk free as if they didn’t almost threaten an innocent Black man.