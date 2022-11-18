A jury has found Benton Beyer, 33, guilty of purposely ramming a truck into the side of an interracial family’s home, per CBS News. The family had an existing restraining order against him and for good reason given this premeditated attack was the finale of 80+ days of stalking and harassment.



If white racists despise Black folks so much, why are they so obsessed with us?

Beyer’s various attempts to disturb Cold Spring, Minnesota couple Andrea and Phillipe Robinson (who is Black) and their kids occurred just last summer. The Robinsons recalled several racially motivated incidents which they labeled as a “stalking campaign” including damage to their vehicles and property, per the complaint. The icing on the cake was when Beyer stole an SUV, hung a teddy bear by a noose on the inside and placed a piece of granite on the accelerator to drive into the side of the Robinson home. The family caught the act on their Ring alarm.

Advertisement

“It’s incredibly hard to accept, we are a multiracial family that someone would want to harm, my husband, my kids or me for simply being married to a Black man, that that level of hate exists,” Andrea Robinson said via Channel 3000. It’s hard to accept but not impossible to believe.

In total, Beyer was charged with stalking, violating harassment restraining orders, first-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle and multiple counts of second-degree assault using a dangerous weapon.

G/O Media may get a commission 50% off Silvi - 50% Off All Bamboo Bamboo for better skin.

1.5 times smoother than traditional cotton pillowcases, Silvi’s bamboo pillowcases have a sateen finish—and work like a silk pillowcase would. Buy at Silvi Use the promo code BFCM50 Advertisement

Read about Beyer’s alleged motive from Kare 11 News:

The jury determined that the stalking and assault charges were motivated by racial bias, as the female adult in the targeted household was white while her husband is Black and their children are bi-racial. That complaint lays out the alleged motive for Beyer’s stalking campaign, which allegedly involved an ex-girlfriend leaving him for another man, who was Black. Investigators say Beyer focused his anger on the Cold Spring family, none of whom had prior contact with the defendant. The complaint indicates that the adult female in the household originally believed the acts were retaliation for online posts advocating for racial justice concerns related to the Cold Spring school district.

Advertisement

Beyer will stay in county jail until he’s sentenced later this month.