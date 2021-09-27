A racist FedEx driver who could no longer hide his racism went on social media and declared that he would no longer be delivering packages to homes that show support for Black Lives Matter, President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris.



FedEx learned of the employee’s new demands and told him that was fine. He no longer needed to deliver packages to those homes, in fact, he no longer needed to deliver packages anymore as he can take his ass that way.



According to Black Enterprise, Vincent Paterno, a 39-year-old man-baby who wore his FedEx shirt during his TikTok video, uploaded the video on the social media platform and started it by saying, “What’s up TikTok?”



Let me give you a pro tip: Anyone that starts off their video by speaking to the social media platform and not the people using it is usually a psychopath. That’s like walking out of your house and saying “Good morning, car!” or “‘Sup mailbox.”



Anyway, let’s move on with his profanity laced resignation missive.



“What’s up TikTok? Just wanted to come on here and let all you know, if you don’t have a flag in front of your house, and if you have a Joe Biden, Kamala fucking camel toe posted up in front of your house, Black Lives Matter — I will not deliver your shit.”



“I will not deliver your shit. I will bring that back to the station,” he smirked. “And I will keep doing that shit. Have a good day.”



Bwhahahaha.



I love when the “own the libs” crew goes so far as to lose their own job to teach the libs a lesson.



It’s an eyelash short of amazing.

“We are appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx,” a Fed Ex spokesperson said, Black Enterprise reports.



Paterno originally posted the video on Sept. 16 and it was viewed by some 40,000 people before it was removed.



Of course, the people had something to say:

“You about to lose your job 😂😂😂,” one-person wrote.



“Somebody tag me in his weepy apology video after he gets fired 😂,” wrote another commenter.



Vincent Paterno is reportedly looking for work with any delivery organization that works specifically with white supremacy or the Trump family.

