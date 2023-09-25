Relax, Internet. Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Aren't Married

Are there wedding bells in the near future for Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good? The internet seems to think so and I’ll tell you why.

Thanks to footage that began circulating over the weekend on social media, many are wondering if the Marvel star and the DC star have said “I DO.” In the clip, you can hear Good, dressed in white, talking to a crowd of folks at the Congressional Black Caucus’ eighth annual Black and White Gala co-hosted by her and Larenz Tate in Washington D.C.

“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves,” the Harlem actress said. “So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here and I love y’all!”

Referring to the Ant-Man actor, Good then turned to him and asked: “Babe, you want to say anything?” Majors then responded, “Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is.”

Well, as you could expect, it was the “missus” that got folks in a tizzy. However, and I really I hate to be the bearer or bad news, but seeing as how Majors is a true Southerner—a Texas boy at that—with an old soul, “missus” doesn’t necessarily mean wife in this context. As someone also from the South (Arkansas and Louisiana, to be exact) “missus” is almost always used in reference to the woman you’re with regardless of if you all are married or not. It’s akin to “old/ole lady”—you’re really calling the woman you’re with old, it’s just a colloquialism.

That being said, I think we ought to pump the breaks on the wedding bells, huh? They’ll let us know when they’ve taken things to another level.