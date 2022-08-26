Real Hot Philanthropic Girl Shit!

Megan Thee Stallion is giving back to young Black girls thanks to a new partnership with Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium.

Per a press release sent to The Root, Megan’s Pete and Thomas Foundation has joined forces with the organization for its inaugural “Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour,” a month-long caravan specifically designed for Black girls, young women and gender-expansive youth, between the ages of 12-24, as a safe space to connect, create and exhale.

Considered a mini-festival like experience, each tour stop will host an exciting “Dream Village” event that features interactive workshops and programming centered around mental health and wellness, beauty, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, S.T.E.M. and dream-building.

“I’m really excited to have The Pete and Thomas Foundation partner with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium on this special initiative,” Megan said in a statement. “We both share the same goals — to empower our young Black women, give them the resources to succeed and help them pursue their personal and professional dreams.”

Added Southern Black Girls founder LaTosha Brown, “We are super excited to partner with The Pete and Thomas Foundation. Megan is the ultimate Southern Black Girl. She is an entertainer, an artist, and a creative, who masterfully balances being a hot girl, a college girl and a businesswoman, and she certainly embodies the unapologetic spirit of our organization. Our partnership with The Pete and Thomas Foundation adds fuel to the mission of the Joy is our Journey tour, which is to connect with Black girls and young women throughout the south and create safe spaces to celebrate unlimited, unabashed Black girl joy. There is so much in store, and we look forward to all the great work we will do together. This just the beginning.”

For more information, head to southernblackgirls.org.

