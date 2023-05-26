Advertisement
Advertisement

Thankfully, a police negotiator was eventually able to convince Raz to return inside without incident, and he was subsequently treated by medical staff. While it’s unclear why he was admitted to the hospital, the troubled artist expressed his disproval of doing so on Wednesday in a video posted to Instagram.

“I’m telling everybody right now: Raz B does not feel safe,” he says to the camera. “Put out an APB for Raz B in Kansas City. I don’t feel safe. I’m telling everybody right now I don’t feel safe.”

Advertisement

Additionally, the post included the caption “I’ve been fighting to stay alive, I don’t wanna have this surgery here…” and the address to Saint Luke’s Hospital.

Advertisement

On social media, the entertainer has received an outpouring of compassion.

“I don’t care what anyone says but I feel bad for Raz B,” user Papi Chulo wrote on Twitter. “He is genuinely a nice guy and has a good spirit. He just has so many demons he’s fighting. Instead of people rooting for him to win, they literally make fun of him and pray for his demise.”

Advertisement


We at The Root not only wish Raz a speedy recovery from whatever is ailing him but hope he’s able to get the help he’s long deserved in order to conquer his demons.