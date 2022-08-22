It’s been revealed that B2K’s Lil Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B are scheduled to appear on an upcoming episode of the Revolt series “Drink Champs.” The stars will share intimate details on the group’s breakup and their feelings on former bandmate Omarion.

However, Omarion is spilling tea of his own and shared a clip from his documentary Omega: The Gift and The Curse ahead of the group’s talk show appearance. The singer posted on his Instagram a moment where J-Boog made fun of Raz-B’s accusations that B2K’s former manager, Chris Stokes, sexually abused him and his brother.

The incident occurred during the “The New Millennium Tour” in 2019. In a past interview, Raz-B said “I don’t feel safe” during the reunion when Chris Stokes was around. J-Boog wore a shirt with that same exact phrase, poking fun at Raz’s pain.

Advertisement

Under the clip, Omarion wrote:

“Mental health is not a destination, but rather a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you going. Just because no one else can heal or do your work for you, doesn’t mean you can, should or need to do it alone. In my new book “Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy” , I share some personal tools that have helped me stay balanced in challenging moments. It’s amazing how some people find it so easy to twist & turn a story to shed a negative light on others just to play victim. The truth always comes out in the end. No matter how hard anyone tries to hide it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable. Wishing everyone who struggles mentally or physically- strength and support.”

G/O Media may get a commission Binoid CBD Gummies Like gummy bears, but better

These THC-free mixed berry fruit chews are as delicious as they are relaxing. Buy for $30 at Binoid Advertisement

There’s nothing funny about sexual abuse nor should Raz’s pain be promotional fodder for Omarion’s new book. Hopefully, everyone will learn to stop with the dramatics and move on.