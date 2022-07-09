This week, R&B um, legend(?) Ray J revealed his new ink of his sister Brandy, and if this kind of sibling love is right, then I’ll surely take being wrong. The tattoo which is placed on his right leg features Brandy’s face with some interesting adornments including bloodshot eyes, tribal markings, and a few face tattoos of “her” own. The phrase “Best Friends” is seen on the singer’s forehead, while the word “ever” appears below the eye. Aside from her signature braids and facial features, the Full Moon songstress is nearly unrecognizable, appearing more as a former gangbanger than the Vocal Bible we know her as.

While some folks online see the display as a sweet show of affection from brother to sister, many are expressing their concern.

“There is no reason for Ray J to have a tattoo of his sister Brandy on his leg. Her eyes look red af too. He’s sick,” one Twitter user wrote.

Many have pointed out that the red eyes on Brandy’s tattoo replica have made the singer look like she’s been smoking.

“Cali weed maybe too strong because why would Ray J get that tattoo of his sister,” another Tweet reads.

Meanwhile Ray J couldn’t be more proud of his new body art.

“NEW @brandy TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_,” he captions the video post on Instagram of the artist placing the finishing touches to the ink. And apparently, he’s not stopping here.

“IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE - SCRIPTURES - THE VOCAL BIBLE - FAMILY - GHOSTS - POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES - REAL GOTHIC LIKE — “THE HOLY LEG! “ he continued. “GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!! But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! - FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!!”

The haters may be sounding off, but one thing we know, is that regardless of the news, Brandy is ‘gone step about her brother. She showed her love and support of Ray J’s new tattoo by commenting under his post: “Brooooooo.”

I mean I guess that means she likes it?

The two are never shy about their love for one another, but we have seen them at (playful) odds as well. Following Ray J’s recent Verzuz appearance, Brandy was less than impressed by her brother’s performance.

“If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes and especially for @verzuztv,” she joked about his lack of preparation. At least it makes for some great video memes.