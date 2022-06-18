Millennial girls and gworlz, get your bras ready to throw at your screen of choice! Omarion and Mario have just been announced as the next pair to go hit for hit in an upcoming virtual showdown. Verzuz battles may have been born out of the pandemic, but the platform is here to prove that its longevity is sure to span beyond any virus. On Friday, the newbie media sensation made the announcement about the upcoming event with a flier posted to their Instagram account. Titling it, “A Night of R&B,” the production is promising a full night of your 2000s era favorites.

In addition to Omarion and Mario being set to duke it out, Sammie, Ray J, Pleasure P, and Bobby V are scheduled to appear in a team style two on two battle of their own. And in true pretty boy R&B fashion, the PG-13 rated trash talking has already begun.

Mario and Omarion both posted the flier to their own accounts Friday where they used their captions to take their first shots.

“It’s up!! Tune in! This the cure for amnesia,” Mario wrote. “My day ones already know the vibes I’m bringing.”

Omarion captioned his own post by saying: “This about to be fun! And much needed re-education for you bots. True R&B rules the soul. 22 years in the making ain’t no faking for a young [goat emoji].”

The “young goat” also added a few hashtags for extra spice, including #putextrarespectONit and #dontimakeitlookeasys to his caption. Omarion also found himself going at it with an IG troll who questioned just how many hits the former B2K star had.

User @nick_jordan88 wrote “so we getting four songs” in The Shade Room’s comments under a post about the battle. It didn’t take long for Omarion to catch wind of it however as he was right under the comment ready to clap back.

“Dam. You don’t even know what good music is,” Omarion responded. “4 songs? Try 20 bro. Tap in & get a educated & this for the rest of y’all talking sh*t too. Namaste.”

According to the press release for the event, The Shade Room is actually where Mario chose his opponent. “O would be the only right fit for the people,” he told the media outlet recently. And now, it’s happening…and soon! Tune in to get your nostalgia fix next Thursday, June 23rd at 6pm ET.