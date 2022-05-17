Last week, we told you about India.Arie’s response to rapper Jack Harlow not knowing that Ray J and Queens star and Grammy-winning R&B artist Brandy were siblings. Now it looks like the B7 artist has entered the chat herself with a hilarious clapback.

According to HipHopDX, after seeing a clip of Harlow showing his ignorance during an interview with Hot 97 online, Brandy tweeted on Tuesday: “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep.”

She later added, “See, I can have a little fun too, hehe…all love.”

This reaction is in stark contrast to the aforementioned “I Am Not My Hair” singer who took issue with Harlow’s lack of cultural and musical history. For context, during the “First Class” rapper’s appearance on the show, Harlow was asked to name the artists behind the song during a game. The particular song was Brandy’s 1998 hit, “Angel in Disguise.” When he couldn’t guess in a timely enough fashion, Hot 97 host Ebro Darden tried to give him a clue by referencing Ray J’s now-infamous sex tape and explaining that the singer was his sister.

When Harlow still couldn’t put the clues together and became bewildered at the answer, Arie took to her Instagram stories to air out her grievances:

“Just because you make Black music doesnt mean you know black culture. If U dont know Brandys voice when you hear it …. WHO EVEN ARE YOU? When an ACTUAL MUSICIAN! WHO MAKES BLACK MUSIC! Deduces ones of the industries MOST IMPORTANT VOICES! @brandy To Ray Jays SISTER who is famous (mostly) for his Proximity to Kim Kardashians.[sic]”

She later added, “And WE HEAR @brandy Influence Eh-VER-REE-WHERE! PLENTY of Non Black signers. (Ask them) Even MALE singers. Gospel singers. AND PEOPLE KNOW RAY J BETTER? the sh–s STUPID. STUPID. STUPID. STUPID![sic]”