Lil Tjay is finally home; he’s given his fans an update on his condition since he was shot in June.

The 21-year-old rapper posted a video on his Instagram Wednesday saying, “Hey what’s going on y’all, it’s your boy Tjay, man. I’m just checking in with y’all. I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I been looking at the DMS, the comments and everything else, and I feel love. Seven shots, it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason, and new music coming soon. We gonna come back stronger than ever. Love y’all.”

On Thursday morning, the rapper also posted the cover art for his upcoming single, “Beat Da Odds,” which is set to drop on Friday. The cover art shows him rapping on a mic while he’s still in a hospital bed.

In June, the New York City rapper was shot near Edgewater, NJ, a posh suburb of NYC, during a robbery attempt. He required emergency surgery. Just hours after the shooting, it was announced by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s office that 27-year-old Muhomed Konate was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery and other unlawful weapons charges, according to the Bergen County, N.J. Prosecutor’s Office.

Two other men who were associated with Lil Tjay, Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd, were also arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Bergen County, N.J. Prosecutor’s Office.



Born Tione Jayden Merritt, Lil Tjay rose to prominence with his 2018 record “Resume.” His debut album, True 2 Myself, was released in 2019 and featured guest appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Lil Wayne. His most recent album, Destined 2 Win, was released in April 2021 and featured popular artists Saweetie, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Tyga and Polo G.