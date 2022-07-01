Rapper Lil Tjay is starting to show “significant” progress after he was shot last week in the Edgewater area of New Jersey and underwent emergency surgery, according to TMZ.

The 21-year-old rapper is now awake, alert and speaking on his own. Recently, doctors removed his breathing tube and he now sounds similar to how he sounded before he was shot.

A day after the news came out that the “Run It Up” rapper was shot, his alleged shooter was arrested by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit. The suspect is 27-year-old Mohamed Konate and local police say the shooting occurred after Konate tried to allegedly rob the rapper. He is now facing charges of attempted murder and armed robbery, according to TMZ.

Two other men who were associated with Tjay, Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd, were also arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Boyd was also shot during the incident.

More from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit:



The arrests are the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Edgewater Police Department under the direction of Chief Donald Martin.