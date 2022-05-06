DaBaby will not face any criminal charges over the shooting that occurred on his North Carolina property last month that left a man shot in the leg after he trespassed onto the mansion grounds , according to a Facebook post from the Troutman Police Department.

The trespasser was a 26-year-old man who allegedly climbed the fence that surrounds the rapper’s Troutman, North Carolina mansion and was shot in the leg. At the time of the shooting, the rapper was at home.

On Facebook, the Troutman Police Department stated, “The investigation into the shooting incident that occurred at 135 Stillwater Drive on April 13, 2022, has been completed and closed. Investigators have consulted with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office and there will be no criminal charges filed at this time.”

In a 911 call released by WSOC-TV after the shooting, a person can be heard telling the dispatcher, “I shot him in his leg.”

In response, the dispatcher asked, “Ok. And Why did you do that?”

The person then said, “He’s trespassing on my property. (Inaudible) about my name. I don’t know what he’s here for. What he’s here to take. What he’s here to do. He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

It was never confirmed by local authorities if the Charlotte rapper was the shooter, but in a now-deleted Instagram post, the rapper posted a clip of Cam’ron’s classic Paid in Full line, “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”

The post was captioned, “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day & it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”

This led some to believe that the rapper was the shooter.



Although the “Suge” rapper, born Jonathan Lyndal Kirk, will not be charged in the shooting, he still will not be able to escape the controversy that surrounds him.

Last week, DaBaby and his lawyers responded to footage of a deadly 2018 encounter shared on social media that showed the rapper fatally shooting a 19-year-old Jaylin Craig at a store in North Carolina. The rapper claimed self-defense and never faced any murder charges.

The footage came out thanks to interviews with Craig’s family and agencies connected with the case in the newly-surfaced footage obtained and published by Rolling Stone.