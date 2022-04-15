A person trespassing on DaBaby’s North Carolina property on Wednesday was shot on a football field also owned by the rapper outside of his home, according to WSOC-TV.

Advertisement

The rapper was at home at the time of the shooting.

The trespasser, a 26-year-old man who allegedly climbed the fence that surrounds the Troutman mansion, was shot in the leg and as of Thursday night, no charges have been filed in the shooting.

According to WSOC-TV, the identity of the victim has not been released, but they are at a Charlotte-area hospital and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The “Suge” rapper is not foreign to conflict: two months ago DaBaby and his crew were allegedly involved in a physical altercation with the brother of Danileigh, with whom he has a baby , but I digress.

From WSOC-TV on the 911 call released after the shooting at DaBaby’s mansion:

Someone called 911 and told the dispatcher, “I shot him in his leg.” Authorities have not confirmed who made the call. “OK. And why did you do that?” the dispatcher asked. “He’s trespassing on my property,” the man told the dispatcher. “(Inaudible) about my name. I don’t know what he’s here for. What he’s here to take. What he’s here to do. He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

Advertisement

Police officers who responded to the shooting have not said who shot the person or if charges will be filed. But, they did seize a gun from the home.

Advertisement

Troutman Police Chief Josh Waston said, according to WSOC-TV, “There’s a significantly tall concrete wall surrounded by, on the other side, a high chain-link fence. No, it’s like any other property owner, he’s entitled to his rights to secure their property and make sure nobody comes in.”

There are also many “no trespassing” signs around the mansion.

One Troutman resident said, according to WSOC-TV, “That much property being in Troutman, you just got to be a fool to touch DaBaby. You just got to be.”