Ramadan 2020 and COVID-19: How Will Black Muslims Be Affected?

“During this time, as far as I’m concerned, the entire Earth is a masjid or a place of prayer. And I feel like I should be able to find God wherever I am. And for me, avoiding gatherings is not just respecting and protecting people’s lives, but it is also an act of obedience to God.” — Zaheer Ali

Ramadan begins this evening, and for many Muslims around the world, the holiday will look a lot different this year.

The holy month of Ramadan, which is usually marked by fasting, prayer, attending mosque and social and religious gatherings between families and friends to break fast continues through May 23rd. Practicing Ramadan during the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 will present unique challenges during a time when many religious spaces are closed for safety and social gatherings are banned in countries across the globe.

We gathered a few prominent black Muslims, including Indiana Congressman André Carson, to shed light on their beloved Ramadan traditions and how these practices will or will not be altered by the coronavirus pandemic. Watch above.