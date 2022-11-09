How is it that after being caught spewing racist insults, petitioned by the district attorney to be fired and then finally resigning does a single North Carolina sheriff still have a damn job? Politics. According to The News & Observer, Jody Greene beat his Democratic challenger and was re-elected as sheriff.

I thought the previous report of Greene campaigning for the seat was a petty joke to entertain his handful of supporters. It seems that handful got him 54 percent of the vote, per the unofficial results. The report says Greene celebrated his win on Facebook. “Thank you all!!!!!!” he wrote to people who got him his job back after it looked like his unemployment was a sealed deal.

Greene was recorded spitting racist insults about his Black employees, who he believed conspired against him in the 2018 race for sheriff, reports say. After the recorded tantrum was exposed by his opponent, Jason Soles, District Attorney Jon Davis petitioned the court to have Greene fired. Then, the Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser suspended him.

Greene gave up, handing in his resignation. However, he ain’t give up his scheme to draw people back to the polls.

Read more about it from The News & Observer:

The race was contentious even by the standards of this stretch of rural southeastern North Carolina known for its bare-knuckled politics. “A lot of you was harassed, a lot of you was threatened, a lot of you was bullied, and I’m sorry,” Soles told a room of about 50 supporters after the final precinct reported its votes. “I’m sorry that this journey could not have been more pleasant than it was, but I’m really hoping and praying that this does open the eyes of some people in this county.

The Soles-Greene beef runs deeper than just the phone recording. When Greene took office, his victory was disputed in a lawsuit by his then-opponent, Lewis Hatcher. In the meantime, Soles filled the seat but resigned after Greene’s claim to the throne was solidified. However, Greene ended up arresting Soles’ stepfather in 2020 after he made a snarky comment telling him to “grow up,” per the report.

The next year, Soles was gunning for the sheriff seat.

This midterm election as a whole has only proven that politics often trump (no pun intended) the concerns of the people. The Black employees of Columbus County sheriff’s office would be better off under the leadership of someone who looks like them. Greene said he wanted to fire every one of them anyway.