Earlier this week, Rachael Rollins, the former Suffolk County district attorney, was sworn in as the next United States Attorney for Massachusetts, becoming the first Black woman to hold that position in the state. Since then, she has faced racist and violent threats after her confirmation process was questioned by many conservative politicians, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, according to CNN.

Yes, the same man who got in a beef with Big Bird referred to Rollins as “extreme,” and “pro-crime,” and “revolutionary.”



In a story from CNN, the threats against Rollins have been reported to authorities she has asked for protection from the U.S. Marshals Service.



Rollins was nominated by President Joe Biden in July 2021 and was barely confirmed by the senate a month ago with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote that put Rollins over the top. The threats started to come in shortly after that.



From CNN:

The threats against Rollins have prompted calls for the Justice Department to do more to protect people of color in the federal judicial system, which has become increasingly diverse. Rollins joins the most diverse class of US attorneys in the department’s history. Dozens of faith leaders and community organizations penned a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland in December, including the Rev. Jeffrey Brown, associate pastor for the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury, Massachusetts. Brown said US marshals should have provided her security as soon as she was confirmed. “We have been through an era where others have been killed because of the stances that they were taking,” Brown told CNN, adding that women of color are bearing the brunt of such violence. “I believe the threats are coming because the atmosphere feels like they can easily target women of color.”

Which is normally the case. Women of color are an easy target because they very seldom get any media coverage when violence is directed towards them, which gives off the impression that no one cares. This is unfortunately true in mainstream America.

The threatening messages have been posted in the comments of Rollins’ Twitter and Instagram accounts and also include threats emailed to her office. One of the threatening comments warned her to “hide your kids,” according to CNN.

What in the hell is wrong with people?! You can disagree with her being nominated but bringing her kids into it? Too far.

Reverend Jeffrey Brown, as associate pastor in Roxbury, Massachusetts, said some of the threats t aimed towards Rollins has appeared on his Twitter feed after he posted a message congratulating her for her historical accomplishment.

Per the story from CNN, “They were saying that she’s hotheaded and insane and accused her of identity politics, but what was really disturbing was the one that went directly to her where they would call her the n-word and the b-word and talking about putting a bullet in her head,” Brown said.

No wonder she’s asking for protection.

More from CNN:

Drew Wade, chief of public affairs for the US Marshals Service, said in a statement that the agency “takes seriously its duty to protect federal judicial officials — including judges and prosecutors — across the country.” Wade declined to comment on Rollins’ case. “We continuously review security measures for these officials, and take appropriate actions as warranted, but for safety reasons we do not discuss specific security protocols,” he said.

Which is fair. Can’t have these people threatening her know how she is being protected.

The Justice Department also declined to comment, according to CNN.