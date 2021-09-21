Acknowledging The Root’s commitment to engaging the Black community around the myriad issues impacting on our lives, President Joe Biden joins us to help kick off The Root Institute 2021.

The Root Institute, launching virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 21, provides a much-needed forum where our community can question the status quo, discern where the truth resides, and share alternative points of view that hew more closely to reality than most mainstream conversations would currently have us believe.

Featured thought leaders, activists and artists include Yara Shahidi, Tarana Burke, LaTosha Brown, Bakari Sellers, Tressie McMillan Cottom, Brittney Cooper, Michael Harriot, Brittany Packnett Cunningham and so many more.

The Root Institute exists not only to pose the right questions that all too often are overlooked or underreported, but to also offer tangible solutions that can improve our community—from health and wealth equity, to cultural and political policy-making, to opportunities around tech and entrepreneurship. Our goal is to not only help set the Black agenda, but to empower it. In each intimate video, you will be welcomed into the conversation, and find takeaways and calls to action that help move us forward.



We hope that you will enjoy the conversations we have curated and that you will find in them a source of inspiration, astute observations and a window into the world as we in the Black community see it. Each day will bring a new focus: September 21 centers on politics and social justice; Sept. 22 discusses the intersection of entertainment and activism; Sept. 23 hones in on entrepreneurs, technology and careers; and Sept. 24 rounds us out with smart dialogues on our culture and wellness.

We invite you to join us daily this week, and to check in throughout the day for each intriguing session. And we welcome you to share your comments with us on social media using hashtag #RootInstitute. Let the learnings begin!