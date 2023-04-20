Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Legal

R. Kelly Is Still Blaming Girls, Young Women for His Demise. Let’s All Pretend To Be Shocked

The disgraced R&B singer recently filed an appeal against his New York federal sex crimes case, citing a plethora of alleged errors.

By
Shanelle Genai
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: Antonio Perez-Pool (Getty Images)

There’s a popular saying that goes: “the test will always repeat itself until the lesson is learned.” In the case of disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, it seems he’s yet again failed the test of taking accountability for his heinous actions, as proven by a new appeal he filed over his New York federal sex crimes case.

Watch
Stars of Lifetime's A New Orleans Noel On Their Rom-Com Christmas Movie
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How To Get TikTok's 'Bold Glamour' Filter Look Using Make Up
March 15, 2023
Love, Lizzo Documentary Is Our Black TV Pick Of The Week
November 18, 2022

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the “Ignition” singer alleged the prosecutorial team didn’t “meet their burden of proof” during his September 2021 trial. He said that there were multiple holes in their arguments and evidence—chief among them being the fact that some of the girls he assaulted “misled him” into believing that they were of age and that some of the other young women he assaulted were 18 and had not been “groomed and molested” by him as minors. If you remember, there were multiple, disturbing accounts of Kelly’s sexual misconduct towards all these young girls, boys, and women as well as multiple charges including sexual assault, child pornography, forced labor, and kidnapping.

Advertisement

Kelly’s team also alleged that there was no impartiality with at least four jurors who were serving on his case, as they already had admitted to preconceived notions of guilt for the music star with at least two jurors having allegedly watched Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary prior. Additionally, he said that the testimonies from his former associates were false and that the details regarding his sex life with his former partners and exes were only released to sway the jury’s opinion and not relevant to the case.

Due to all of this, Kelly is seeking to either get his conviction reversed or a new trial all together. He’s currently serving a 30 year sentence for this trial and was subsequently sentenced to 20 years for his Chicago sex crimes back in February.