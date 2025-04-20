R&B Might Be Dying But These 5 British Female Singers Are Keeping R&B It Alive Today

Could London be the new hub for R&B? For years, music fans have wondered if R&B is doomed. Of course acts like Summer Walker and Victoria Monét continue to hold down the genre that’s so close to Black folks’ hearts, but after rap took over the mainstream during the last two decades, even our musical greats have noticed a change within R&B.

Timbaland and Jermaine Dupri both previously expressed their disappointment with the new generation of musical talent, but what if we’re simply not looking in all the right places? Singers like RAYE and Cleo Sol are standouts as leaders of the new wave of singers, and beyond them, past acts like Jorja Smith and Adele have always had Americans’ hearts.

If you’re looking for new R&B artists to add to your everyday playlist, you might need to search overseas and tap into British R&B. Here are five musical acts to get you started.

RAYE

RAYE - Oscar Winning Tears. (Live at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards)

Although RAYE has written for some of your favorite musicians, she didn’t get her big break until 2022. That’s when the singer, whose real name is Rachel Keen, bursted into the music world with “Escapism,” her single which was a commercial success. The Ghanaian and British singer even won a record six Brits in 2024, proving she’s here to stay.

RAYE is known as a powerhouse vocalist channeling inspiration from the likes of Amy Winehouse and Ella Fitzgerald. She’s even collaborated with Doja Cat, LISA and Halle Bailey, proving she’s more than just your average jazz singer. From her classical aesthetic to performances bound to leave your jaw dropped, RAYE is a standout act in the British R&B world.

Cleo Sol

Cleo Sol - Why Don’t You | A COLORS SHOW

Cleo Sol likes to keep out of the spotlight, but the British star has amassed a fanbase that’s anything but underground. All three nights of her New York City performance debut were sold out this past March, with fans begging her to come back to the states some time soon. And even though her live performances and public appearances are scarce, Sol never disappoints.

As a leader of the current soul music wave, she is a breath of fresh air with music which also serves as therapy. Songs like “Why Don’t You” and “Build Me Up” are bound to give you goosebumps, especially with that soulful voice of hers. And if you wanted more of Sol, you can also check of the music collective SAULT, which she is a lead vocalist alongside rapper Little Simz, and her producer husband FLO.

KWN

kwn - eyes wide open (wn take)

If you’ve been on the music side of TikTok, you might’ve heard of KWN. The R&B producer and songwriter arrived at the music scene recently, and although her discography is small, the quality of her catalog is unbelievable. And on top of her catchy and layered melodies, KWN also produces her music.

Her most recent release, “Do What I Say,” went viral on TikTok after months of teasing the song to fans. She’s collaborated with Kehlani and Jordan Adetunji, and even joined both artists on stage to perform their collabs. She’s a breakout star who is bound for greatness. Plus, all of her music videos serve as a one take movie scene dedicated to the respective song. Just check out this one.

Nia Smith

Nia Smith - Don’t Cry (Live Performance Video)

The London-born singer is only 20 years old, but she is already making a name for herself as a singer. With nods from Jamaican artist Popcaan, Nia Smith is another voice you can expect to hear more from. Her R&B and soul music is both catchy and complex. Her newest EP titled “Give Up the Fear” was released in November.

Even BillBoard praised Smith’s amazing abilities saying, “the soul singer floated between a succession of prestigious music schools, including the BRIT School and East London Arts & Music. Yet, she has the vocal and lyrical chops to back up all and any premeditated industry support.”

FLO

FLO - Bending My Rules | Live From Vevo Studios

For those who say there are no new singing groups, meet FLO. The British trio is made up of members Stella, Renée and Jorja, and together, the girl group has been making a name for themselves around the globe. Hits like “Bending my Rules” and “Cardboard Box” have landed them collabs with Kehlani, Glorilla and even Missy Elliot.



While their studio records stand alone as cohesive and even reminiscent of 2000s R&B, it’s FLO’s live performances that keep fans coming back for more. The girl group is currently on the North American leg of their “Access All Areas” tour.