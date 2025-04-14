Megan Thee Stallion Brought Out Queen Latifah, Ciara and More for Coachella and Now Fans Want Another 'I Wanna Be Down' Remix

Weekend one of Coachella may officially be in the books, but there’s one performer who’s still the talk of timelines and that’s none other than Megan Thee Stallion. In fact, her epic set at the music festival has fans pushing for an updated version of Brandy’s popular 1995 hit song “I Wanna Be Down Remix” and you’ll see exactly why once we explain.

As evidenced in various clips floating across social media on Monday, at the popular festival Megan put on a performance of a lifetime, busting out dance moves and rapping effortlessly to a handful of her greatest hits like “Thot Sh*t,” “Body,” “Bigger in Texas,” “Savage,” “Big Ole Freak,” “Cognac Queen” and more. And while her solo acts alone were worthy of praise, it was the surprise guests that she brought out that had folks there in the desert and the ones watching from the comfort of their own home raving and drawing comparisons to the aforementioned 90s jam.

If you’ll remember, Brandy was accompanied by Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Yo-Yo for the fire remix back then. The four women would come together years later at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards and pay homage to their iconic hit.

But now that fans have seen all the people that Megan brought out to her set, they’re wanting her and the artists that joined her to do a modern remake. One of those artists included Ciara, who hopped onstage to perform her 2009 hit song “Goodies.” Not too long after Megan joined her where they both twerked to the latter’s “Roc Steady” song off her “Megan Act II” album released back in October 2024.

“If this girl brings out Ciara I’ll flip all this shit over. LOL. #MEGCHELLA,” wrote one user. (I think it’s safe to assume that this user did indeed flip things over.)

The second guest that Megan brought out was Victoria Monet who performed their joint song “Spin” off Megan’s third album. She and the “BOA” rapper shared a sexy moment befor they ended up dancing to Monet’s “On My Mama” together.

“victoria monet performing “on my mama” with megan thee stallion on the coachella MAIN stage tonight……….. i’m smiling big for her,” said one user on X/Twitter.

Added one other user about the performance: “After that Coachella festival Victoria and Megan BETTER link up in the studio and release the hottest women loving women song of all time aka my future new anthem.”

But what was perhaps the biggest moment of the night was when Megan brought out one of raps biggest icons: Queen Latifah. Thee Queen popped out and showed the crowd how to really bring hip-hop and women’s empowerment to the stage by performing her hit song “U.N.I.T.Y.” that was smoothly transitioned from Megan’s song “Plan B.”

Queen, with her hair laid and vocals sharp, strutted out onstage to major screams and as a result prompted fans everywhere to give the set its props and wish for a yet another “I Wanna Be Down” to be recorded ASAP.

“Megan, come get your CLOCK! Getting Queen Latifah on your Coachella set, ICONIC things only! I’m getting my life right now!” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“megan brought out queen latifah, victoria monet and ciara at her coachella show like yall she is INSANEEE,” said another.

Added another: “Megan thee Stallion bringing out all those rap icons at Coachella makes me wanna see her do a new I wanna be down remix so bad omg.”

“Let the record be very clear so we don’t have to have certain conversations again: Megan Thee Stallion is a star. She is a student in her craft & continuously elevating each performance. She takes her artistry seriously. The legends love her & recognize it,” one other user noted.

At this point, Megan getting all these talented artists together on one stage and vibing out immaculately should be all the proof anyone needs to for their to be a “I Wanna Be Down” part two so hurry up and get in the booth, Meg! Give the people what they want!