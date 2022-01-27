The grades are in for ABC’s new primetime comedy, Abbott Elementary and it’s A’s all across the board!

Deadline reports that the Quinta Brunson created series has made history as the network’s first comedy premiere to “quadruple its ratings since its original airing.”

Initially debuting back in December, per ABC’s metrics, the show received a 0.6 rating in their target demographic, with only 2.71 million viewers watching. However, MP35 (multi-platform 35 day) numbers showed that after 35 days of viewing across ABC’s digital platforms, the series’ ratings went up by 300% to a 2.4 rating and 7.1 million total viewers—marking the largest percentage growth for a new comedy premiere in the network’s history.

“I had to google MP35, too. Thank you so much for watching everyone,” Brunson wrote online.

In a recent interview with PopSugar, she further elaborated:

“I would love to be able to make this show for a very long time because I enjoy making it and I enjoy being with these people,” she says. “I enjoy our crew, our writers room, [and] honestly, the partnership we have with WB and ABC. It’s really respectful and strong. And for all those reasons, I would like to continue to make this show and tell these stories with these teachers, for sure. So hopefully it can just keep going.”

Abbott Elementary, starring Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter, follows “a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”

New episodes premiere every Tuesday at 9p.m.ET on ABC.