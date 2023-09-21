Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Music

Quavo Is Honoring Takeoff With His Fight Against Gun Violence

With the first anniversary of his nephew’s death approaching, the Migos rapper headed to Washington DC to advocate for gun reform.

By
Stephanie Holland
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Quavo Is Honoring Takeoff With His Fight Against Gun Violence
Photo: Neilson Barnard (Getty Images)

As he continues to process the loss of his Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff, Quavo is turning his grief into action. On Wednesday, the rap star headed to Washington DC to speak on a Congressional Black Caucus panel about gun reform and met with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Watch
Inside The Unfortunate Death of Rapper Takeoff
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Eboni K. Williams On Being A Disruptor: From Fox News to Real Housewives | Securing the Bag: Part 3
April 10, 2023
If You Take One Lesson From Juneteenth, Let It Be This One
June 16, 2023

“You don’t think nothing is going to happen,” Quavo said during the panel. “I need to step up to the plate and hit a homerun. I have to do something about it, so it won’t happen to the masses—especially in our culture. I don’t want this to happen to the next person. I want to knock down these percentages.”

Advertisement

Takeoff was shot and killed in November 2022 while attending a private party at a Houston bowling alley. Quavo was present at the event and witnessed the shooting, meaning he must also process his own trauma as a victim of gun violence.

“I’m a survivor, I was there. So at the same time, it could have been both of us gone,” he told ABC News/Good Morning America. “I look at this as me being alive, I have to do this job and make sure everybody aware that losing my nephew you could be in the same position.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Quavo and his family are honoring Takeoff with the Rocket Foundation, an organization that’s working with lawmakers to develop community based ideas for gun violence prevention. The “Without Me” artist feels Takeoff would appreciate the work he’s doing.

“Most definitely be proud of me,” he said. “I just know he ain’t never gonna leave my side. It’s a tough thing knowing that we separated and I’m not gonna see him again on this Earth.”

Advertisement

In addition to Takeoff, the hip-hop community has suffered a series of losses to gun violence, so it’s admirable to see one of the genre’s most influential voices using his tragedy for a greater purpose. We need to see the entire hip-hop world follow in his footsteps.