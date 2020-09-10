Puck From The Real World and the Rest of Trump’s Possible Supreme Court Picks Should He Get Reelected

David “Puck” Rainey disrupts the show at MTV’s Real World Awards Bash at the Sunset Plaza House on March 15, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

We already know that Trump doesn’t know how any of this works. He literally doesn’t understand the workings of the government and claims that he doesn’t have to because he understands his voters, and he might be right. Trump knows that in order to move the needle he’s got to keep presenting what another four years of a Trump presidency would look like. He hasn’t reached the “If reelected, free Winston cigarettes and Bud Light for all!” phase of his begging, but on Wednesday the president of people who wear the American flag as a durag released a full list of 20 possible Supreme Court justice possibles should he win in November.



Below is a look at the list:



The Riddler



Puck from The Real World

Thanos

Ramsey Bolton

The Governor from The Walking Dead

Pennywise

Scar

That one girl from Destiny’s Child who Beyoncé told they’d send her luggage

Johnny Bananas

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, but they’d have to sit together like they do on hip-hop tic tac toe.

Jessica Krug

Terry Crews

Bill Barr and his sister Rosanne

Joe Budden

Everyone from the No Jumper podcast

Lil Dicky

Dan Snyder

Lindsey Graham’s ball gag

Freedom fighter Shaun King

Classy Freddie Blassie

Fine, Trump’s actual list is boring as hell, but it did include several names that would work to ruin America as we know it, including Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who couldn’t wait to tweet:

Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri were also included but who are we kidding? Trump hates Ted Cruz as much as we do and only allows him proximity to the White House because Trump’s ass is in it and Cruz can’t stop kissing it. Hawley has already done the humble-brag, “stuntin’ on my ex” thing where you tweet how you’d love to take the job but you can’t because you are too busy fucking up his current state.

The rest of the list were a bunch of no-name fucks and judges, but the one name that really burned was Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whose claim to fame thus far has been his ability to do everything but charge Breonna Taylor’s killers in her death. It shows not only Trump’s hatred for Black people...well, that’s it. Trump hates Black people and the idea of putting this bootlicking shit heel on the highest court in the land (even though it’s not going to happen) really pissed me off, which is hard to do considering I write about this administration and the pantry of fuckshit that they do everyday.



This is all just another presidential dog whistle to his followers as there isn’t even a vacancy on the Supreme Court and if there is one in 2021, President Biden will be making that decision.

