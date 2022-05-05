In February, the world became re-obsessed with fake German heiress Anna Delvey after Netflix released the Shonda Rhimes series centered around her scams Inventing Anna. The drama, which starred Julia Garner, Laverne Cox and Alexis Floyd, showed how Delvey, 31, conned hundreds of thousands of dollars from banks, hotels and friends. Oh, the perils of white privilege.

One of Delvey’s former pals whom she defrauded, Rachel DeLoache Williams, is taking her grievances to Red Table Talk. Williams, a former photo editor at Vanity Fair, was left with a $62k bill by the con artist after an international trip went wrong. She ultimately helped get Delvey arrested, wrote a book about the experience and had her debt forgiven.

But apparently, there’s even more to the story. Williams can be seen in the trailer for Season 5 of the talk show describing how she only went to the police about Delvey’s actions “after months of breakdowns.” Delvey, who is awaiting deportation to Germany by ICE, became aware of the upcoming episode and took to Instagram stories to air out her grievance.

She even tagged Red Table Talk Host, Jada Pinkett Smith: “@jadapinkettsmith is having trauma-porn star Rachel ‘Karen-in-Chief’ on the upcoming trauma & healing episode of her @RedTableTalk. Just making sure she doesn’t forget to invite @ChrisRock,” Delvey posted.

Is there anything that Williams can add during this appearance that wasn’t explained in the Vanity Fair testimonial, her book, the Netflix series, CBS News and another Vanity Fair interview? Probably not, but she plans to ride out the Delvey wave as long as she possibly can. For most viewers, this appearance feels like filler: when will Jada give us the episode where she addresses the most infamous moment in Oscars history?