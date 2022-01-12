Jada Pinkett Smith’s new film Redd Zone is getting an Oscar winning director at the helm. Deadline reports, Matthew A. Cherry has joined the inspirational drama, along with Kristin Layne Tucker as screenwriter.



Advertisement

Based on a true story, Redd Zone stars Pinkett Smith as “Tia Magee, a single mother who steps forward to help her sons and their high school football teammates, ‘The Bros,’ heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd. One by one, The Bros start moving into her house, and soon 17 are living under her roof. Eventually, all The Bros go to college, with four making it to the NFL. The film is dedicated to Redd’s memory, and to the powerful impact he had on his community.”

As previously reported by The Root, Pinkett Smith will also produce the film through Westbrook Studios. In addition to hosting her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith reprised the role of Niobe in The Matrix Resurrections.

Redd Zone is another stop on Cherry’s busy schedule. He’s recently directed episodes of Grand Crew, Kenan, The Wonder Years and The Kings of Napa, which he is also executive producing.

Cherry is developing animated series Young Love, based on his Academy Award winning short film Hair Love, for HBO Max.

He is also directing The Come Up, a heist comedy starring Lil Rel Howery and Jermaine Fowler.

Layne Tucker was nominated for an Emmy for A Black Lady Sketch Show, and has joined the writer’s room for The Flight Attendant Season 2.

Advertisement

Hollywood loves real life inspirational sports stories, as evidenced by movies like The Blind Side, Miracle and recent release American Underdog. Considering that Black athletes are the ones making these sports popular, it’s nice to finally see one told by Black artists and filmmakers. Plus, Jada has put together a dream team for this movie, so it should be interesting to see who else joins the project.

Are you adding Redd Zone to your watchlist?