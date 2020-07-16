Pro-Virus Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Overrides Local Mask Orders, Hopes Trump Swipes Right on Him

Photo : Kevin C. Cox ( Getty Images )

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is not only a thief, he’s also a pro-virus idiot who has given in to the politicization of masks—literally the smallest thing we can do to try and keep the virus from spreading—and has overridden local municipalities across the state that wanted to make mask mandatory.



Yes, Brian Kemp, the man who literally kept Georgia from Stacey Abrams greatness, [Managing Editor Genetta: Stacey Abrams is still great. Fuck Kemp.] is not only allowing masks to be voluntary but he issued an executive order titled “Hey, Trump! Look at me, am I doing it right?” which prevents local governments (like Atlanta, where Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had just made masks mandatory) from enforcing masks laws.

The Hill notes that some 15 local governments across the state had made masks mandatory to stop the spread of COVID-19 the Van Jones of viruses.

Because Kemp is a stone-cold bitch who would love nothing more than for the president to cradle him like a newborn baby, he’s changed the mandatory order to strongly encourage residents and visitors “to wear face coverings as practicable” when in public except when eating, drinking or exercising outdoors.

Candice Broce, a spokesperson for Kemp, called local orders “unenforceable.”

“Previous executive orders—and now this order—state no local action can be more or less restrictive than ours. We have explained that local mask mandates are unenforceable. The Governor continues to strongly encourage Georgians to wear masks in public,” Broce tweeted.

The news of Kemp’s pro-virus, draconian, tyrannical governing comes on the heels of Bottoms’ announcement that both she and her husband contracted the coronavirus.

If only there was a place that refused to follow logic and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, reopened too soon and then ignored all expert health recommendations, which could show Kemp just how fucking stupid he’s being.

What’s that, Oklahoma? You need someone to hold your beverage?

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he is the first governor to test positive for coronavirus.

“I want to use my story to remind Oklahomans that if you aren’t feeling well, we want you to get tested,” said Stitt, who added that despite testing positive for the virus he’s still not considering a statewide mask mandate as of now, CNN reports.

WTF is wrong with you people? It’s as if you all take showers and don’t wash your legs.

“The city of Tulsa has experienced a recent surge in coronavirus cases following President Donald Trump’s rally there on June 20, at which Stitt was present without a facial covering,” CNN notes.

And this is the hill that Republican officials want to die on, literally, allowing others to die as well, to appease a grown man-baby in the White House. It’s as if they take showers without washcloths.

