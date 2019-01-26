According to a New York Times report that we can all collectively pretend to be shocked and appalled by, President Obstinately Orange and Obtuse just might have a thing for Russia. And by a thing, I mean that during his 2016 presidential campaign and transition, at least 17 of his campaign officials and advisers had contacts—over a 100 of them—with either Russian nationals, WikiLeaks or their intermediaries.

Ummm... that’s a lot.

An additional 10 other associates were informed about interactions, but did not engage in any themselves.

Per the New York Times, this knowledge is based on their own reporting, “documents submitted to Congress, and court records and accusations related to the special counsel investigating foreign interference in the election”.

As to how this all breaks down, here are the numbers:

Melania’s Baby Daddy, currently holding the government hostage - 6 contacts

Michael D. Cohen, former fixer - 17 contacts

Donald Trump Jr., inheritor of defective genes - 17 contacts



George Papadopoulos, currently on a 12-month supervised release for making false statements to the FBI- 12 contacts



Paul Manafort, convicted felon - 6 contacts



Michael Flynn, plead guilty to “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI - 5 contacts

Jared Kushner, soon-to-be convicted felon-in-law - 6 contacts

Roger Stone, was just arrested on Friday - 18 contacts

Yeeeeeeah, somebody is definitely going to jail.

I strongly recommend that you read the full published report, which you can find here.