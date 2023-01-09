Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Prince Harry Denies Calling His Family Racist, Reveals If He and Meghan Markle Will Ever Return as Working Royals

This interview comes just before the release of his unprecedented memoir, Spare, which is set to hit shelves Jan. 10.

By
Shanelle Genai
Comments (3)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex left; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala (Getty Images)

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is letting the choppa sing not holding back much in the days leading up to the release of his forthcoming memoir, Spare.

In his latest interview with iTV, Harry clarified previous comments that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, made during their groundbreaking interview with Oprah back in 2021—specifically referencing the shocking revelation that there were concerns and comments from his family members about “how dark” baby Archie was going to be before he was born. When reporter Tom Bradby mentioned Harry and Meghan calling his family racist for doing so at the time, Harry rejected that notion.

“No. The British press said that, right? Did Meghan ever mention ‘they’re racists?’”Harry said. To which Bradby responded: “She said there were troubling comments about Archie’s skin color. Wouldn’t you describe that as essentially racist?”

Harry’s response?

“The difference between racism and unconscious bias... the two things are different. Once it’s been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that... otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism.”

Additionally, on Monday morning’s episode of Good Morning America, Harry spoke with Michael Strahan, Harry further expounded on his strained relationship with his family and British press. He also revealed whether or not there was a future in which he and the Duchess of Sussex would return to the U.K. to walk out their royal duties like normal.

“Even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party [the British media] that is going to do everything they can to make sure that that isn’t possible,” Harry explained. “Not stopping us from necessarily going back, but making it un-survivable, and that’s really sad because that is essentially breaking the relationship between us.”

He concluded, “If there was something in the future where we can continue to support the Commonwealth, then that’s of course, on the table, but there’s so much that needs to happen between now and then, and so much that can happen.”

Spare is set to hit shelves Wednesday, Jan. 10 and is available to pre-order now wherever books are sold.

