We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Looks like Meghan Markle and her hubby Prince Harry are enjoying basking in the spotlight. Tonight, the famous couple is being honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. They will receive the accolade at this year’s Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City.

According to a report published by The Daily Mail, the pair arrived in New York yesterday and were photographed heading into an SUV together shortly after their private jet landed.

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights website states that Meghan and Harry are being celebrated for being “exemplary leaders” who have “demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights.”

Advertisement

In addition, they have “prioritized equity, inclusivity, and sustainability in the workplace and the world.” Other honorees include Brian Moynihan (Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of America), Frank Baker (Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris) and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The event will also pay homage to the late NBA star and civil rights icon Bill Russell, who passed away earlier this year. This comes just two days before the debut of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The first three episodes will premiere December 8, while the remaining ones will be released on December 15.

The Root previously reported on Harry & Meghan and vividly described the second trailer for the explosive show:

“The video features clips of the media frenzy surrounding the couple, starting with stories about their cute romance before, as Harry says, “Everything changed.” Explaining the rash of negative stories about Meghan, the prince states, “There’s a hierarchy in the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.” Later in the teaser, Meghan, who we assume is talking about the royal family says, “I realized, ‘They’re never gonna protect you.’”

Advertisement

One can assume that the royal family will be tuning in—with bated breath, of course.