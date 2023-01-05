Prince Harry Recalls Fight With Prince William Over Marriage to Meghan Markle in Upcoming Memoir

Spare, the unprecedented, forthcoming memoir from Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, hasn’t even hit bookshelves yet but it’s already looking to be one helluva page-turner.

Thanks to a new report from The Guardian, which obtained an advanced copy of the book, we now know that the Harry and his brother Prince William got into a physical altercation over Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle back in 2019. According to Harry, William visited him while he was living in Nottingham Cottage to discuss the “whole rolling catastrophe” of their brotherhood and the relationship with the press. Upon his arrival, however, Harry says William was already enraged.

The Guardian has more:

After William complained about Meghan, Harry writes, Harry told him he was repeating the press narrative and that he expected better. But William, Harry says, was not being rational, leading to the two men shouting over each other. Harry then accused his brother of acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother was not content to be a spare. Insults were exchanged, before William claimed he was trying to help.

Harry said: ‘Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?’ That comment, Harry says, angered his brother, who swore while stepping towards him. Now scared, Harry writes, he went to the kitchen, his furious brother following. Harry writes that he gave his brother a glass of water and said: ‘Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.’ He writes: ‘He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.’

Harry then says Williams tried to get him to fight back like how they used to when they were children, but Harry decided against it. William then told Harry that he didn’t have to tell “Meg” about the two’s scuffle and Harry initially didn’t—until Meghan discovered “scrapes and bruises” on his back later. According to the Duke of Sussex, his wife wasn’t “that surprised and wasn’t all that angry” but she was “terribly sad.”

I don’t know about you but this needs to be the last “leak” of info we get leading up to the memoir’s release. If the insider royal tea is this good or better, I don’t want anything else to spoil my reading. (Yes, I will be reading because who doesn’t love other people’s drama?)

Spare is set to hit bookshelves on January 10.