Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump did not collude with Russians, but if he did, he wants America to know that he has the absolute right to pardon himself.



On Monday, Trump took to Twitter to explain how he could pardon himself once special counsel Robert Mueller found him guilty of being the worst president in American history.

“As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!” the president tweeted.



Because the president can’t stop talking about Mueller and his investigation, he went on to say that the whole Russia investigation was “UNCONSTITUTIONAL” but said he would “play the game” because he has “done nothing wrong,” CNN reports.

Trump forgot to acknowledge that the man with the angry vendetta (Mueller) was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who was appointed by Trump.

Also, shout out Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for making the president look like the smartest man in the White House. On Sunday, Giuliani continued his press tour of appearing on television and not knowing what the fuck he’s talking about. During an appearance on ABC’s This Week, the former New York City mayor noted that he doesn’t know what the fuck is going on in the White House or with the president and a potential pardon.

“He has no intention of pardoning himself,” Giuliani said. “It would be an open question. I think it would probably get answered by, gosh, that’s what the Constitution says, and if you want to change it, change it. But yes.”



CNN explained that no president has ever pardoned himself because who in the world has fucked up that bad that they wouldn’t just step down. “A three-page memo [pdf] from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel that was written in 1974—days before President Richard Nixon resigned—says the President cannot pardon himself because ‘no one may be a judge in his own case,’” CNN notes.

If Trump were accused and found guilty of collusion with the Russians and went on to pardon himself, CNN notes, he would most face a court challenge that would be decided by the judiciary and possibly the Supreme Court.