Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The president of the United States never wanted White House staff secretary Rob Porter to leave the White House. Didn’t matter that at the time of Porter’s resignation, he was facing two allegations that he’d abused two former wives. Didn’t matter that the White House knew about these allegations before the women’s allegations were reported because the president liked Porter, and so did his chief of staff, John Kelly. In this flaming dumpster of hot garbage known as the Trump administration, being well liked trumps being an accused domestic abuser.



So it makes sense that the scuttlebutt around the White House watercooler is that President Donald Trump wants to bring Porter back to the White House. According to the New York Times, the bromance between Trump and Porter didn’t stop when Porter left the White House. The two have had several phone calls since his departure from the White House, and Trump reportedly misses the structure Porter brought to the job.

This, of course, shocks no one, since Trump has been calling plays from his own playbook since the first day he walked into the White House and hung a portrait of Marge Schott in the presidential resting quarters.

Also, lest we forget, at the time of Porter’s resignation, he was reported to have been dating Trump favorite Hope Hicks, who was Trump’s communication director, but she resigned shortly after her boo left office.

Porter left the White House Feb. 7 after both of his ex-wives claimed both physical and emotional abuse. The story of one of his ex-wives, Colbie Holderness, includes photos of her with a black eye she said was given to her by Porter.

Should Trump decide to bring Porter back into the White House, which totally seems plausible, since it’s an utterly horrible decision, Trump will have continued to prove one thing to be true since he took office: There is no bottom to this administration.