Prayers Up: Comedian DC Young Fly Reveals Yet Another Family Loss Months After Losing Partner JackyOh

The Root is sending our condolences for comedian and Wild’n Out star DC Young Fly who recently shared that his sister has died.

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday, he shared the sad news. As he stated, this loss comes months after the sudden death of his longtime partner JackyOh and a little over a year since the death of his cousin last summer.

“In a matter of a year I lost 3 people, my Kuzzin on last august my girl in may and my sister a couple days ago,” he captioned in his post. “U jus gotta stick through the mission knowin that GOD got u and he will grant you the strength…. Remember he parted the Red Sea not make it disappear...the problems are still there he jus allowed u to get through it. Make sure Yu stay righteous don’t hold no grudge because GOD is love and love will always overcome adversity #StayPrayedUp #KeepGODFirst [sic].”

As previously reported by The Root back in June, DC’s partner Jacky passed away in Miami when local police found her unresponsive in a hotel room. While the cause of death wasn’t revealed at the time, it was later confirmed to be due to “complications of cosmetic surgery,” a report from the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner revealed according to USA Today. Jacky died just just one day after undergoing a “gluteal augmentation procedure,” commonly known as a butt lift. She was 32 years old. She is survived by the three children she shares with DC, Nova, Nala, and Prince.

The Root continues to send our well wishes, thoughts and prayers to DC, his family and all those who knew and loved his sister.