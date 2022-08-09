On the heels of the Pete Davidson/Kim Kardashian breakup comes the news that Davidson has allegedly been seeking trauma therapy to deal with online harassment from Kanye West.

According to a source for People, the comedian has been in trauma therapy and that “the attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete].”

In a now deleted Instagram post, West celebrated Davidson splitting from the rapper’s ex-wife yesterday with a photoshopped New York Times newspaper cover that read: “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.” The image also poked fun at the infamous Kid Cudi bottle throwing incident at Rolling Loud last month (Cudi has confirmed a friendship with Davidson).

In addition, the source told People that Davidson “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.” Then former SNL star now “just wants to focus on his career.”

Although one may feel inclined to pity Davidson, he also taunted West once the news broke about him hooking with with Kardashian back in February. After West took to Instagram to share an edited Captain America poster pitting him against Davidson, the latter retorted with a text message showing him in bed with Kardashian.

Davidson also addressed West’s claims that he has AIDS during his Netflix Is A Joke standup set in April by stating: “I better call my doctor: The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS.” During his final episode of SNL, he also quipped that people were tuning in to see if he brought up Kanye.

The Root covered how the Kardashians have a history of ruining (mostly Black) men so Skete—didn’t you see all of this coming?